Bud White, 80 years old, died November 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Littleton Lane and Ruth White (nee Hazzard); sister, Betty Eubanks; and brother, Robert White. He is mourned by his sister, Shirley Wiggins; his brother, Wayne White and sister-in-law, Terri White; nieces and nephews; and longtime partner, Ruth Schoenfeld. Born in Newport News, Virginia, August 9, 1940, he learned early from observation and his mother's words to care about racial inequality, and he focused his life on helping people who suffered from discrimination, racial, social, or otherwise. He worked for the Federal Government in Civil Rights and as a counselor for Metropolitan Youth Intervention Services. He directed PADS Housing for Men, and he and a friend volunteered to lead a group at the DuPage County Jail focused on self-understanding and rehabilitation. His last initiative was to organize a group at Beacon Hill Retirement Community to read and discuss the book "White Fragility." He loved music and sports although he did not approve of the name of his beloved Washington football team. He fought his degenerative disease valiantly until Covid 19 overwhelmed him. He will be remembered when it's safer to gather in groups.







