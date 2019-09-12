|
|
Funeral Mass for Burtis R. Harlan Jr., 68, is 9 AM Saturday, at Santa Maria del Popolo "Big" Church, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein, IL 60060. Interment will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 PM Friday, at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. He was born March 23, 1951 in Libertyville and died September 10, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He loved living on the water and entertaining at his home. He enjoyed playing the guitar and dancing as well. He is survived by his loving wife Martha, his children Stephanie R. (Chris) Drakeley, Keith R. Harlan, Monica (Chris) Turek, Gilberto Restrepo, Herman (June) Restrepo, Daniel (Christine Betsill) Restrepo, 13 grandchildren, his siblings Candice (Bill) Wheeler, Debby Simon and Donna Feld. He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Burtis Harlan Sr. Flowers or donations to littlehearts.org or tunnel2towers.org appreciated. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019