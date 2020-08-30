ITASCA - Burton A. Johnson, 92, of Lower Macungie Twp., PA and formerly of Itasca, IL, died peacefully August 24, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara E. Johnson. Burt was a salesman in the transportation/rail industry until retiring. Born in Chicago, IL., he was the son of the late Arthur Johnson and Martha (Wideen) Johnson Ring. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown. Growing up Burt was drawn to adventure whether exploring the streets of Chicago or the sand dunes around Lake Michigan. Later, in the Army he lived in California and served in Korea. He enjoyed all types of mechanized travel including boats, airplanes, trains and especially cars. He loved to travel, sometimes alone for work, occasionally with just Barb and often with the whole family. This took him to every state in the union and several countries around the world. He will be missed dearly by his remaining family and friends. Survivors: sons, Steven A. Johnson and his wife, Cynthia of Coopersburg and Mark E. Johnson and his wife, Colleen of Royersford, PA; daughter, Janet J. Benhart of Itasca, IL; brother, Harold Johnson of Summerfield, FL; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held in the near future. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, PA. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com
. Contributions may be made in his memory to First Presbyterian Church.