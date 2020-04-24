Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for BURTON MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BURTON MILLER M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BURTON MILLER M.D. Obituary
DEERFIELD - Burton "Burt" Miller, MD, age 78, beloved husband of Elaine, nee Jacobson; loving father of Cheryl (Robert) Giddens, Dr. Scott (Stacie) Miller, Dr. Nolan (Dr. Elizabeth) Miller, and Dr. Robin (Dr. Michael) Pisacano; adored "Pa Burt" of Matthew, Jaclyn, and Jordan Giddens, Tim and Justin Miller, Will Miller, and Jolee, A.J. and Tommy Pisacano; devoted son of the late Jack and the late Ida Miller; cherished brother of Vivian (late Lawrence) Stern; dear brother-in-law of Leila (Roger) Schwartz, and Mark (Eda) Jacobson; treasured uncle and friend to many. He was a dedicated, well respected physician and surgeon at Condell Medical Center, Lake Forest Hospital and St. Therese Medical Center. He provided excellent care to his patients over his 35-year career. Burt was a distinguished former faculty member of the University of Illinois College of Medicine and Chicago Medical School. Proud partner and mentor to his son, Dr. Scott Miller. Upon retirement, he enjoyed being "Pa Burt" and spending time with his grandchildren, watching sporting events, concerts, or just going for ice cream. Due to the pandemic virus and our concern for our extended family and friends, the graveside service and shiva will be private. Contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 www.cancer.org/about-us/local/illinois.html. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com 847-478-1600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BURTON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -