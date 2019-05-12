Burton Showers was born in La Porte City, Iowa, June 16, 1925, and grew up in Waterloo, Iowa. He graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1943. After graduation, like much of his generation, he was drafted into the Army. He was assigned to General MacArthur's headquarters where he spent the next three years in G-3 Plans and Operations. This department was responsible for making the maps needed for all planned invasions, daily operations in combat areas, and later for the occupation of Japan. After the Japanese surrender, MacArthur moved his headquarters from Manila to Tokyo, where Burton was made head of the Drafting and Map Department. Burton visited Hiroshima only a few weeks after a nuclear bomb was dropped on that city. Burton graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in 1949 with a degree in history. In 1950 he graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a MA in world history. Burton began his teaching career at Palatine High School in 1950. Here he taught history and was involved with student activities. It was also here that he received his lifelong nickname, "Sarge," for his rank in the Army. In 1963 Burton moved on to the new Forest View High School as its Director of Student Activities while continuing to teach history until his retirement in 1983. Traveling the world was perhaps Burton's greatest passion. He wasn't just a U.S. citizen. He was a world citizen. His travels began as a young teacher taking groups of students on road trips to Alaska and Peru. But this was only the beginning. By the time he had bought his last plane ticket, there was hardly a spot left on the map that Burton hadn't been to. After retiring from teaching, Burton became involved with the Sons of the American Revolution serving as Illinois President from 1983-1987. He was also active in the Society of the War of 1812. Burton enjoyed pursuing family history as well, chasing lines through the forest of ancestors to establish links to English royalty and even Charlemagne. One of Burton's last accomplishments was to write up his World War II experiences in a book titled, Burt, General MacArthur, and GHQ. Burton was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Douglas Showers, his mother, Frances Oliva Rippel, his brother Elman and his sister Beate Carey. Though Burton never married, he is survived by a nephew, three nieces and many grand and great-grand nephews and nieces. Burton passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Palatine, Illinois, Monday afternoon April 29, 2019. His memorial visitation will be held Saturday June 1, 2019, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy, Palatine, Il 60067 from 12:00pm until time of memorial service at 1:30pm. For info 847-359-8020 or visit Burton's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary