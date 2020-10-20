NAPERVILLE - Byron L. Krause, age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 7, 1941 in Grinell, IA. Byron is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy; his devoted daughters, Jennifer Calliss of Gurnee, IL and Stephanie (Pat Kelly) Krause of Denver, CO; his cherished grandchildren, Luke and Dylan Calliss; his dear sister-in-law, Barbara (Oscar) Coffman; as well as faithful four legged companion, Buddy and many great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Krause. Byron earned his MBA from the University of Chicago and operated his own accounting firm for many years. In his younger days he enjoyed running and was proud to have completed several marathons. Byron and Nancy loved to travel to Mexico and were thrilled to have their vacation home in Puerto Morelos. For many years he volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was awarded Volunteer of the Year. Above all, Byron loved to be with his family and treasured every moment he spent with his grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels, DuPage Senior Citizens Council, 1990 Springer Drive, Lombard, IL 60148. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Interment will be private. For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
.