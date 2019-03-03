|
|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Caesar Lesniak, 92, of North Liberty, Iowa, formerly of Elk Grove Village and born in Detroit, MI, passed away February 25th, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary (2014), nee McCully; loving father of Linda L. (Chuck) Wortman, Peggy A. Ashby, Marsha Zuckert, and Mark A. (Jenni) Lesniak. Caesar was the cherished grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather to 6. He was a Navy veteran and served in World War II. He was a retired insurance agent of 42 years and worked for A.J. Gallagher. He was an avid golfer and member of the Kiwanis of North Shore and Itasca CC. Visitation Saturday, March 9th 9am until time of service at Noon at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Memorial contributions to Iowa City Hospice appreciated. For more info, www.grovememorialchapel.com or 847-640-0566.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019