CAITLIN ANNE DICKERSON

CAITLIN ANNE DICKERSON Obituary
VERNON HILLS - Caitlin Anne Dickerson (nee Hobin), age 36. Beloved wife of Jeff Dickerson for 10 years. Loving mom of Parker Dickerson. Cherished daughter of Patty (the Late Larry) Hobin. Devoted daughter in-law of George and Sandy Dickerson. Dear sister of Tyler (Elouise) Andreas, CC (Harry) Brody and Tanner (Jen) Hobin. Fond niece of Gayle Schroyer and Patrick Hobin. Cherished Auntie Lulu of Avery, Marshall, Ella, Nate, Maddie, Michael and Jack. Friend of many. Visitation Monday 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Life Celebration Service Tuesday 11 am at the funeral Home. Interment Willow Lawn Cemetery, Vernon Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations to Melanoma Research Foundation at www.melanoma.org will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or to gather more information, www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
