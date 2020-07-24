Calvin Albert Lehman August 5, 1925 – July 20, 2020 The torch has been passed; an era has ended. And another Marine has gone home. On the wings of many prayers, Cal ran peacefully to the arms of his Savior on July 20, 2020. He was born to the late Edmund Glenn and Mildred E. (Hill) Lehman on August 5, 1925 in Zion, Illinois and was just weeks away from his 95th birthday.
With supreme pride and dedication, Corporal Lehman served as a Marine in the South Pacific during World War II. In 1946, he married the love of his life, the late Norma W. Liddle also of Zion. They welcomed three daughters, seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild who forever will rise to call him blessed: Connie (Pat) Mattera [Barbara (Robert) Georges (Katie and Trevor) and Thomas A. Mattera (deceased)]; Peggy (Eric) Vaudt [Stephanie (Jeremy) Duffney (Jake [Byron]; Anna, Kaitlyn, and Calvin); Charles (Natalie) Vaudt (Logan, Joscelyn, and Haley); Eric Calvin (Meaghan) Hokanson (Zoe); and Ashton (Meg) Vaudt (Taylor Warrick)] and Betty (Vaughn) Lehman Kerstetter (Courteney (Ben) Greenwell). He was preceded in death by his beloved brothers Art (Angie and Anne) and Robert (Lila) and is adored by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cal's lifelong passion was to give selflessly of his talents and resources to others. He was a master bricklayer and stone mason and his legacy lives on in the buildings he constructed but more so in the lives he impacted. Owing to the current limitations on travel and public gatherings, a visitation and Celebration of Life Service is planned for Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 am at Christ Community Church in Zion, Illinois where he was a life-long member. All are welcome. Memorials may be made to Camp Zion (a ministry of CCC) 12701 Door Bluff Rd., PO Box 32, Ellison Bay, WI 54210, or St. Jude Children' s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate.
For more information about Cal's life and legacy, please go to OehlerFuneralHome.com.
"What does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." Micah 6:8. Well-done good and faithful servant!