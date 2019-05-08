Camila M. Eklund, ne Sanchez, 64, born August 27, 1954 passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Camila was a dedicated member of her family and community. She spent numerous hours volunteering with the Northern Ice and Misericordia. She made a mean coffee cake and on-demand puncit. In her free time she enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchild. Some of their favorite memories with their Noni are the Tiggy rescue mission and sleepovers! Camila is survived by her spouse, Richard Eklund, whom she married May 16, 1981; hersix children: Vanessa (Steve), Nicole (Carl), Jules, Veronica, John, and Elizabeth (Andrew); 4 grandchildren: Evelyn, Owen, Aaron, and Ivy; and her great grandson, Noah. She is preceded in death by her parents, Julio and Anna, and her granddaughter,Kayla. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kisselburg Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 North Main Street, Wauconda, IL 60084. Funeral services will begin Friday, May 10, with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 AM followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda. Interment will be private. Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions can be made for the benefit ofCamila's great grandson, Noah, whose mother passed away in 2014, and can be sent to Richard Eklund at 107 W Big Horn Dr, Hainesville, IL 60073. For Funeral information call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary