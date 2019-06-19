Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
CANDACE L. SCHUMACHER


CANDACE L. SCHUMACHER Obituary
Candace L. Schumacher (Candy), passed away peacefully June 13th, 2019 at 1:11am surrounded by her family. A celebration of her life will be at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows on Sunday June 23rd. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Candy was born July 23rd, 1955 in Chicago. She grew up in Rolling Meadows with her parents Edward L. Herman and Bernice L. Sladek (George) and lived in Algonquin with her devoted husband Scott and loving children Lara and Christopher (Danielle). She was the sister of George (Carol) and Randolph Sladek, and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Candy recently retired after a long career with the Huntley Library. Our Dear Candy Lu (Mom, Madre) will be remembered as a beautiful wife and loving mother, a great friend who really listened, So Brave, so strong, so caring. Forever and always in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . For information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019
