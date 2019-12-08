|
WOODRIDGE - Candace Gay Nesbitt, 72, passed peacefully on November 25, 2019 surrounded by family. A 20-year breast cancer survivor, Candy loved animals and giving back to her community. Preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Alexander Nesbitt, she is survived by her loving husband, Curt Reisenbichler, daughter Dawn (Ervin) Rokosh, stepmother to David Reisenbichler, Jason (Thiphanie) Reisenbichler, Jenny (Jaimie) Brenkenridge, sister to Denise (the late Michael) Teefey, and grandmother of Steven and William Rokosh. Her kind and loving spirit will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 14, from 10:30-11:15am at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2600 West 75th Street, Woodridge, IL 60517. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Candy's name to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or Hinsdale Humane Society.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019