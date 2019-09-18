Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Hurst Funeral Home
405 S Oak St
Wenona, IL 61377
(815) 223-0380
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Wenona, IL
View Map
1947 - 2019
WARRENVILLE - Candace Schultz, 72, formerly of Wenona, died September 11, 2019 in Northwestern Hospital of Central DuPage. A memorial gathering will be Friday, September 27, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in Arrowhead Golf Club at 26W151 Butterfield Rd., Wheaton, IL 60189. A graveside service will be Sunday September 29th at 11:30 AM in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wenona. The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona is handling the arrangements. Candace was born in Streator on January 22, 1947 to James Donald and Ellenor (Hoge) Kane. She married David Schultz on June 16, 1982. Candace graduated from Wenona High School and Illinois State University in Bloomington and received her Master's Degree at Northern Illinois University. Candace moved to the Warrenville area in the 1970's. She was a math teacher in School District 200 in the Wheaton and Warrenville area. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona. Candace was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family. Candace in survived by two children; Josh (Janelle) Zenner and Megan (Charlie) MacConnachie, two stepchildren; David (Dee) Schultz Jr. and Paul (Priya) Schultz, four grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, and several loving nieces and nephews, two sisters; Wendy (Michael) Zilm and Kathleen (Dale) Peters, and one brother; Hogan (Paula) Kane. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband; David on June 23, 2013. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Chicago JourneyCare Hospice, Wenona Bond Library, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
