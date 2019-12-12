|
Cara Rae Whiting (ne Lance) died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Wheaton, Illinois at the age of 52. Cara is survived by her husband Tom, her daughter Lucille of Boston, MA, her daughters Charlotte, Gillian, and Kyla of Wheaton, her mother Nancy of Wheaton, her sister Cynthia Lance of Stow, OH, her sister Amanda Lance of Peru, IN, and her brother Jay (Wendy) Lance of Lititz, PA. She is preceded in death by her father Vernon "Jack" Jay Lance of North Manchester, IN, and her father-in-law James F. Whiting and mother-in-law Ann B. Whiting of Arlington Heights, IL. Cara was born on November 2, 1967 in Flint, MI to Jack and Nancy Lance. She graduated from Purdue University in 1990 with a degree in Animal Science. Cara married Tom in 1995. Cara worked as a zookeeper across the country including time at the Indianapolis Zoo in Indianapolis, IN, Marine World in Redwood Shores, CA, Cosley Zoo in Wheaton, and Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, IL. After an extended time staying at home to raise her four beautiful daughters she turned her love of baking into a full-time career beginning at Honey in Glen Ellyn, IL and then helping to found Blackberry Market in Glen Ellyn in 2012 where she served as head baker until her death. Cara will be forever remembered for her generosity and immediate friendship with so many, and especially for bringing her beloved cinnamon roll recipe to Blackberry Market. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17th, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL, with a service from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. This will be followed by a celebration of life at her home away from home, Blackberry Market, 401 N Main St., Glen Ellyn, IL, starting at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cara's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) to support research into the treatment of Lewy Body Dementia, a disease which affected her father for a number of years before his death in 2011.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019