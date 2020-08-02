1/1
CARL D. DEITHLOFF
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARPENTERSVILLE - Carl D. Deithloff, age 52 years old, of Venus, Florida and formerly of Carpentersville, Illinois passed away on July 19, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital in Sebring, Florida. After decades of battling the ravages of diabetes, which included hundreds of dialysis treatments, a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2011 and a second kidney transplant in 2015, he is finally at peace. Carl was born August 2, 1967 in Elgin, Illinois. He was the son of Allen and Suanne (Schrock) Deithloff. Carl grew up in Carpentersville, Illinois and graduated from Dundee Crown High School. He was a talented trumpet player and proud member of the Imperial Scots marching band. He shared his love and knowledge of marching bands by volunteering with the Allegiance Color Guard in Dundee, Illinois. He worked many years in the corporate world for Motorola, Nextel, Sprint and U.S. Cellular. He is survived by his mother, Suanne of East Dundee, Illinois; sister, Denise (Brian) Wendlandt of Huntley, Illinois; sister, Sue (Kevin) Rynders of West Dundee, Illinois; sister, Linda (Don) Hagen of Blair, Nebraska; and his life-partner and best friend, George "Damien" Brown of Venus, Florida. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Howard (Wendy) Schwan of Crystal Lake, Illinois; sister-in-law, Maria (Ray) Deithloff of Hampshire, Illinois; many nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and fellow "Imperials." He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Deithloff on February 23, 1995; his sister, Wendy on August 30, 2016; and his brother, Ray on July 13, 2020. A gathering of friends will take place at Miller Funeral Home, 504 West Main Street, West Dundee, Illinois from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8th. At Carl's request, he was cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcome and may be made to the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved