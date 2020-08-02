CARPENTERSVILLE - Carl D. Deithloff, age 52 years old, of Venus, Florida and formerly of Carpentersville, Illinois passed away on July 19, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital in Sebring, Florida. After decades of battling the ravages of diabetes, which included hundreds of dialysis treatments, a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2011 and a second kidney transplant in 2015, he is finally at peace. Carl was born August 2, 1967 in Elgin, Illinois. He was the son of Allen and Suanne (Schrock) Deithloff. Carl grew up in Carpentersville, Illinois and graduated from Dundee Crown High School. He was a talented trumpet player and proud member of the Imperial Scots marching band. He shared his love and knowledge of marching bands by volunteering with the Allegiance Color Guard in Dundee, Illinois. He worked many years in the corporate world for Motorola, Nextel, Sprint and U.S. Cellular. He is survived by his mother, Suanne of East Dundee, Illinois; sister, Denise (Brian) Wendlandt of Huntley, Illinois; sister, Sue (Kevin) Rynders of West Dundee, Illinois; sister, Linda (Don) Hagen of Blair, Nebraska; and his life-partner and best friend, George "Damien" Brown of Venus, Florida. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Howard (Wendy) Schwan of Crystal Lake, Illinois; sister-in-law, Maria (Ray) Deithloff of Hampshire, Illinois; many nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and fellow "Imperials." He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Deithloff on February 23, 1995; his sister, Wendy on August 30, 2016; and his brother, Ray on July 13, 2020. A gathering of friends will take place at Miller Funeral Home, 504 West Main Street, West Dundee, Illinois from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8th. At Carl's request, he was cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcome and may be made to the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
