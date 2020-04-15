|
HUNTLEY - Carl Del Medico, age 89, of Huntley, formerly of Schaumburg. Beloved husband of Mary M. Del Medico, nee Brady, for 66 years. Devoted father of Michael Del Medico, Teresa (Gerald) Donlon, Joseph Del Medico, Susan Del Medico and the late Laura Ann Del Medico. Cherished grandfather of Robert (Megan), Kelly, Brian (Christina) and the late William. Caring son of the late Gaetano and Anna Del Medico. Dear brother of 4. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment will all be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit our website for updates on service dates and times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 15, 2020