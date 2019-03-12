Daily Herald Obituaries
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
CARL WEGNER
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church
24500 Old McHenry Rd
Hawthorn Woods, IL
Interment
Following Services
St. Matthew’s Cemetery
MUNDELEIN - Funeral service for Carl E. Wegner, 82, is 11 AM Friday March 15, 2019 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 24500 Old McHenry Rd., Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047. Interment will follow in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Visitation is 10-11 AM Friday at the church. Carl served on the Mundelein Police Department for more than 20 years. He was also a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. He is survived by his son Joel (Rebecca) Wegner. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Nadine (nee Wilhelm) Wegner. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Matthew's Organ Fund, 24500 Old McHenry Rd., Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
