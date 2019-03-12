|
|
MUNDELEIN - Funeral service for Carl E. Wegner, 82, is 11 AM Friday March 15, 2019 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 24500 Old McHenry Rd., Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047. Interment will follow in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Visitation is 10-11 AM Friday at the church. Carl served on the Mundelein Police Department for more than 20 years. He was also a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. He is survived by his son Joel (Rebecca) Wegner. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Nadine (nee Wilhelm) Wegner. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Matthew's Organ Fund, 24500 Old McHenry Rd., Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019