Carl F. Lindquist, beloved husband of the late Nannette; loving stepfather of Matthew (Jennifer) Turza and Michelle (Jim) Turza; dear stepgrandfather of Leah, Shelby, Ryan and Alex; fond brother of Eric (Ruth) and Oscar Lindquist. He was a longtime employee of The Village of Hoffman Estates Public Works Department. Visitation Thursday, 10:00am until time of service 12:00 (noon) at the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Following services, cremation will be private at The Countryside Crematory. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2020