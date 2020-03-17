Daily Herald Obituaries
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
CARL F. LINDQUIST

CARL F. LINDQUIST Obituary
Carl F. Lindquist, beloved husband of the late Nannette; loving stepfather of Matthew (Jennifer) Turza and Michelle (Jim) Turza; dear stepgrandfather of Leah, Shelby, Ryan and Alex; fond brother of Eric (Ruth) and Oscar Lindquist. He was a longtime employee of The Village of Hoffman Estates Public Works Department. Visitation Thursday, 10:00am until time of service 12:00 (noon) at the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Following services, cremation will be private at The Countryside Crematory. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
