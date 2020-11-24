HOFFMAN ESTATES - Carl F. Schnecke, age 91. Loving son of the late Francis Schnecke and the late Helen Ruth Moscato. Loving husband to the late Margaret for 62 years. Brother to the late Marion (the late Joseph). Loving father to Thomas (Judy) Schnecke, Carl (Maria) Schnecke, Mary Beth (Ronald) Fortier, James (Patricia) Schnecke and William (Pamela) Schnecke and loving grandfather to Caroline (Thomas) Head, Caitlin, Kelly (Michael Oswald), Gloria, Jason, Matthew (Evelyn), Nick, Amanda, Melissa, Christopher and Amber. Great-grandfather to Graffin. He is remembered as a loving uncle (Darling Dear Uncle Carl) to many nieces and nephews in the Chicago area and Rochester, New York. Carl passed away peacefully in hospice on Sunday night, November 22. Born April 28,1929 in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, Carl spent his early years attending several grade schools in Hyde Park/Kenwood and Woodlawn before attending Kenwood Academy. Carl was a proud graduate of Mount Carmel High School from the class of 1947. He joined the Navy following graduation and spent many years in the Naval Reserve. He met Margaret in 1955 and they married in June of 1957. After a brief stay in South Shore, they raised their family in Chicago's Jeffery Manor neighborhood where he was active in coaching Little League Baseball as well as serving in the Knights of Columbus where he attained the rank of Grand Knight. The family eventually moved to Hoffman Estates where he lived for the last 50 years. Carl spent his entire career in many different facets of the oil industry including product sales and equipment. He was a longtime member of Church of The Holy Spirit in Schaumburg where he was a dedicated volunteer for every position imaginable including Lay Ministry, Cursillo and Sunday donuts at 7:30am every week. In his retirement years he became active in genealogy becoming an active member of Clan Scott. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Friday, 9:30 AM at the funeral home to Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 West Bode Rd., Schaumburg, Mass 10:30 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mount Carmel High School, https://www.mchs.org/advancement/make-your-investment-today
