CARL H. LANGE Jr.

CARL H. LANGE Jr. Obituary
Carl H. Lange, Jr., age 97; WWII US Army veteran; beloved husband of the late June; loving father of Julie (Leroy) Sommerfeld, Peggy McDaniel, Ross (Karen) Lange and the late Linda Parkhurst; devoted grandfather of 7; fond great-grandfather of 12; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, April 1, 2019, 10 AM - 12 Noon with a service at 12 Noon at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect. Interment Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
