SCHAUMBURG - Carl J. Adinolfi, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Rose Adinolfi, nee Salerno. Devoted father of Karen (Christopher) Kunze. Caring uncle of a special niece Toni Marie (Kelly) Janzen. Loving brother of the late Frank (the late Rose) Adinolfi, Matthew Adinolfi, Jimmy (Ann) Adinolfi, Robert Adinolfi and Antoinette (the late Tony) Gioia. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Born January 12, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Vincent and Concetta Adinolfi passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Carl served in the Army National Guard. In state at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 551 N. Rush St., Itasca, 9AM Thursday until time of Mass at 10 AM. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice, 2601 Navistar Drive, Building 4, Floor 1, Lisle, IL 60532. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019