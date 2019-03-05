|
GENEVA - Carl Joseph Bonnan, age 68, of Geneva, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home. He was born December 8, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to Carl Leonard and Carmella Bonnan. Mr. Bonnan is survived by his wife, Cindy, three daughters, Kristen (Rob) Carney, Katie (Adam) Pavur and Alexandra Bonnan, four grandchildren, Mia and Morgan Carney and Savannah and Elijah Pavor, a sister, Cathy (Bobby) Green and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M. Friday, March 8th at St. Irene Catholic Church, 28W441 Warrenville, Illinois. Interment will be private. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State St. (Route 38), Geneva. Contributions may be made to the . To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019