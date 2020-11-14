1/1
CARL KENNETH LINDQUIST
1921 - 2020
ROLLING MEADOWS - Carl Kenneth Lindquist, 99, of Peoria, formerly of Rolling Meadows, IL, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria. He was born on May 9, 1921 in Chicago, a son of Carl and Carla E. (Newman) Lindquist. He married E.M. Lillian Anderson on January 7, 1950 in Chicago. She preceded him in death on August 27, 2007 in Arlington Heights. Carl was also preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his five children, Carol Francis-Hill of Chicago, Anitra (Richard) O'Connor of Peoria, Carl M. (Kim) Lindquist of Edmond, OK, Theodore (Sonya) Lindquist of Fitchburg, WI, and Matthew (Sherry) Lindquist of Kirkwood, MO; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Carl was a World War II Air Force veteran, flying 50+ missions as a B-26 pilot. He retired as a Major from the Air Force Reserves. He worked as a claims manager for Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, retiring in 1986. He was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church ELCA in Palatine. A private graveside service will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights at a later date. Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is handling the cremation services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Lutheran Church in Palatine. Online condolences may be left for Carl's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
