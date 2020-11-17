1/
CARL M. QUALEATTI
ELMHURST - Carl M. Qualeatti, age 95, of Elmhurst, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at his daughter's home with his loving family by his side. He was born May 6, 1925 in Melrose Park, the son of Vito and Constance (Palermo) Qualeatti. Carl earned a bronze star as an Army PFC in the liberation of Europe during World War II. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 5979 and a proud member of the Plumber's Union 130 for 71 years. Carl was active in the Melrose Park ASO Appennini Society, enjoyed golfing, and cheered for Notre Dame football and the Chicago Cubs. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Rose, Lucy, Mary, Esther, and Eva; daughter, Janis Orchell; and his dear wife, Antoinette "Nettie" (Pontrelli). Carl is survived by his daughters, Gail of Pingree Grove and Donna (Steve) Sherbondy of Fox River Grove; grandchildren, Katelyn Breen (Ethan) and 2nd Lt. Matthew (Samantha) Breen; dear friend, Laura Sloan; and newest family members, Uma and Gabe. He will be dearly missed by all. Due to COVID-19 precautions, funeral mass and interment for Carl will be held privately at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Melrose Park and St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honor Flight, Box L-4016, Columbus, Ohio 43260-4016 would be appreciated. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
