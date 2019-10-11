|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Carl P Meeks, 86, arrived in heaven on October 4, 2019 to reunite with the love of his life, Ellen. Loving father of Lori (Chris) Panfil, Julie (Scott) Graham, Barbara (Brian) Griffith, Anne (Phil) Davis; cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Kelly, Victor, Dean, Elizabeth, Cory and Derek; great-grandfather of Gavin. Korean War Veteran and retired Sheet Metal worker. His family meant everything to him. He never met a bargain he didn't like, couldn't walk past a 50% off sale without at least a look. Enjoyed reading, coupon clipping, cooking, travel and junking. 60-year member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 73. Memorial gathering will be held at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For information, call 847-640-0566 or visit grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2019