MT. PROSPECT - Carl Philip Farina was born on March 7, 1948 to Lawrence and Mary (Diliberto) and passed away November 19, 2020 at the age of 72; beloved husband of Camille (Swierk) of 50 years; loving father of Michele (Jeff) Habich and Philip (Heather); cherished grandfather of Ryan, Kayla, Jocelyn, and Olivia; and dear uncle and friend to many. Carl was an only child with a love of cars and the Chicago Cubs and he found joy in watching his grandchildren grow. He served in the Army Reserves and as a graduate of Loyola University Chicago, spent most of his career working as an accountant at Komatsu Ltd. Due to current mandates, a mass for Carl will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate