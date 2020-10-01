Carl Ray Hacker, 81 years old, of Vicenza, Italy, died unexpectedly on September 16, 2020 following an accident at home. Carl was born in Covington, Kentucky on May 6, 1939. He grew up in Covington and attended Holmes High School, graduating in 1958. He then attended college and graduated in 1963 from Eastern Kentucky State College with a bachelors' degree. Carl began his teaching career at Holmes High School, and taught various levels and subjects throughout his career. He completed his Masters' of Education degree at Xavier University in Cincinnati, and went on to become an Assistant Principal and Principal at various schools in the Department of Defense Dependent School system. (DoDDS). His teaching experiences took him overseas starting in 1963, and he lived in Japan, the Philippines, Germany, Spain, Bahrain, and Italy. He is survived by his wife Nancy (nee Law) in Vicenza, Italy, by his daughter Bethany who lives in London, and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Naomi Gouge (Carl Gouge) and Leonard Hacker, by his sisters Rita Eades and Wanda Botkin, and by his brother Larry Hacker. Carl met his future wife, Nancy while teaching in Italy. They married in Gibraltar and moved to a school in Spain. Eventually, in 1983, they moved to Vicenza, Italy to teach at the Vicenza Elementary School. Carl and Nancy welcomed a daughter, Bethany, in 1986, and decided to stay in Vicenza and make it their home in order to provide a more stable family life. Carl was a dedicated teacher and a loving father. Many of his former students have commented on his exceptional ability to enable them to increase their love of learning and was a role model to many. Carl retired from teaching in 1998, and enjoyed many activities such as hiking and climbing the local Dolomite mountains with friends. He was also an avid runner and still walked three miles each day. He took a great interest in photography and travel, which resulted in many beautiful photos. Carl was a gardener and took pride in his extensive flower garden. Many commented on his dedication to creating an attractive home environment. Carl had many accomplishments; he was most proud of the book that he was writing about his life which also included his commentary on what was happening in the world during the time in which he grew up. Sadly, he wasn't able to finish it. Funeral services will be held at Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles, Illinois on a date yet to be determined. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com
