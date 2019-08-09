|
On Friday, August 2, 2019, Carl Salisbury Bornholt passed away at his home at the age of 85 after battling cancer. Carl was born on January 21, 1934 in Chicago, IL to Carl Christian Bornholt and Pearl Marie (Salisbury) Bornholt. He grew up on the northwest side of Chicago and graduated from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign in 1956 with a degree in psychology and a minor in history. On June 16, 1956 he married Jean McKee Innis. Carl and Jean lived in Germany while he served in the U.S. Army during the early years of their marriage, but settled in Carol Stream, IL in 1960 to raise their three children (Karen (Mark) Hahn, Kathryn Buckner, and Stephen Bornholt). Carl spent most of his career in human resources at R.R. Donnelley & Sons (27 years) in Chicago before his retirement in 1993. Jean passed away of cancer on August 21, 2007. On April 19, 2009, Carl married Patricia Gerber. Carl enjoyed the extended family that he and Pat created, which includes his three children with Jean; eight grandchildren (Laura (Tom) Gudella, Joshua (Sylvia) Bornholt, Christian (Stephanie) Buckner, Emily Hahn, Adam (Brooke) Buckner, Alec Buckner, Dane Bornholt, and Kersten "K.C." Bornholt); two great-grandchildren (Stephen Bornholt and Albert Gudella); Pat's four children (Brien (Mary Pat) Gerber, Andy Gerber, Creighton Gerber, and Amy (Jeremiah) Landry), and Pat's eight grandchildren (Brien Patrick Gerber, Molly Gerber, Katrina Gerber, J.P. Gerber, Jacob Landry, Taylor Landry, Reagan Landry and MacKenzie Gerber). With a desire to help build a strong community, Carl served as the sixth President of the Village of Carol Stream (1967-69). He also served as a leader on Carol Stream's Park District Board, Library Board, School Board and as both a Trustee and Village Clerk for the Village Board of Directors. In addition, he was named Carol Stream's first Citizen of the Year (1965). A founding member of Lutheran Church of the Master in Carol Stream, IL in the early 1960s, he was committed to serving God and the church community in various roles and loved singing in the choir. He got away to his cabin in Land O'Lakes, WI each summer as often as possible to fish, boat and just watch the lake, but also enjoyed numerous cruises in Europe, the Caribbean, South America, Australia and Antarctica and took extended driving vacations to various destinations in the United States. He loved to just be at home. His love of reading, woodworking and gardening lives on in his children and grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved sister Constance Evelyn Bornholt, his wife Jean, and his daughter-in-law Karen Bornholt. In addition to his extended family, he is survived by Jean's sisters Nancy (Edgar) Hiestand and Donna (Mike) Pols, numerous nieces and nephews, and many longtime friends and neighbors. A visitation for friends and family will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Master, 580 Kuhn Road, Carol Stream, IL 60188 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, August 10th. A celebration of life service will be held the following day at the church at 1:00 pm on Sunday, August 11th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Master.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2019