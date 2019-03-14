Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
CARLA G. RANEY Obituary
Carla G. Raney, 66, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Joliet, Illinois. She was born November 1, 1952 in Sioux Falls, SD, and was formerly of Memphis, TN and Libertyville, IL. She was a former preschool teacher at Country Preschool in Libertyville, currently working at Old Navy in Joliet, IL and was a former member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lake Forest. Carla enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, beaches and most of all loved her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Surviving are her 3 children, Jason Raney, Justin (Laura) Raney and Lauren (Matt) Johnson; 5 children, Adalyn, Grayden and Mason Raney; 4 siblings, Cheryl Gabel, Cindy Gabel, Doug (Sandra) Gabel and Caryn Lerma and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Raney, her parents, Aldin and Laurel Gabel by her brother, Steven Gabel. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. Information: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
