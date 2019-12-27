|
Carlotta C. "Tudi" Izral (nee Robel), 81, of Elk Grove Village for 24 years. Born in Chicago, Carlotta passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 23. She retired in 2003 as a scheduler for Oakton Community College and was an avid fan of the Cubs and Blackhawks. Carlotta was the beloved wife of the late Thomas (1996); loving mother of Laura M. and Michael J. (Jana) Izral; daughter of the late Edward and the late Helen Robel; dear sister of Mercedes "Merci" (late Russ) Mathews and the late Edward Robel; sister in law of James (Gloria) and the late Frank (Carol) Izral; loving aunt of Janet, the late Nancy, Jenell and Mark. Visitation, Sunday Dec. 29 from 3pm-7pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hieghts Road. Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Monday 10am followed by an 11am Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1451 W. Bode Rd., Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital. Info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019