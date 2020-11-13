ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Carmela DeRose was born on April 24, 1929 in Acerra, Italy, to Antonio and Maria (nee Tracciano) Travaglino. She died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home in Arlington Heights. DeRose was an assembly line Worker for Duo Fast. Later she worked as a crossing guard for the Las Vegas Police Department. Carmela is survived by her daughters, Madeline "Maggie" Elliott, and Mary Muzzi; her grandsons, Bobby (Jenn) III, and Christopher Elliott, John and Michael (Fariha) Muzzi, her great grandchildren, Nick, Sam, and Alysia Elliott;her sisters-in-law, Mary DeRose and Joan Rossi; and her many nieces and nephews locally and in Italy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Tony" DeRose; her parents; and her siblings Tommaso, Silvio, Lucia, and Raffaele. Visitation from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, Monday, November 16, 2020, at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Entombment All Saints, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to JourneyCare, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.