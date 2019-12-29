|
ST. CHARLES - Carmelita C. Teske, age 97, passed away Friday, December at her home. She was born July 25, 1922 in St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana to Michael and Anna Callahan. Mrs. Teske is survived by three children, Carol Redmond, Kenneth Teske and Janet (Gregory) Komperda, four grandchildren, Lindsey Komperda, Jamie (Nicholas) Piekarski, Kendra (Brian) Ross and Robert (Lauren) Teske and two great-grandchildren, Ethan Piekarski and Ryan Piekarski. She was preceded in death by husband, Reynold, her parents, and two brothers, Maurice and Edward Callahan and five sisters, Frances Kelly, Madeline Tuttle, Marie Prose, Margaret Gedwellas and Lucille D'Apice. Funeral service will be held 10 A.M. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street (corner of Rt. 25 and Rt. 64), St. Charles. Burial will be at Union Cemetery, St. Charles. Visitation will be Thursday, from 4-8 P.M. at the funeral home. For additional information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019