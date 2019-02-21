|
Carmella "Millie" Maggio nee Caputo, Loving Wife of the late James. Cherished Mother of Timothy (Judy) and Jane. Cherished Grandmother of Jason (Deana) Segreti, Michael Maggio and David (Natalia Borrero) Maggio, Cherished Great Grandmother of Stephanie and Sean. Family and Friends will meet Saturday, February 23, for a Memorial Visitation 9:00 am until the celebration of the Memorial Mass 9:30 am at St. Peter The Apostle Church, 524 N Rush St, Itasca. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2019