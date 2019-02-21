Daily Herald Obituaries
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter The Apostle Church
524 N Rush St
Itasca, IL
View Map
Carmella "Millie" Maggio nee Caputo, Loving Wife of the late James. Cherished Mother of Timothy (Judy) and Jane. Cherished Grandmother of Jason (Deana) Segreti, Michael Maggio and David (Natalia Borrero) Maggio, Cherished Great Grandmother of Stephanie and Sean. Family and Friends will meet Saturday, February 23, for a Memorial Visitation 9:00 am until the celebration of the Memorial Mass 9:30 am at St. Peter The Apostle Church, 524 N Rush St, Itasca. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
