Carmen "Carm" Briggs died peacefully on Friday, July 5, due to complications of Dementia. Carm is survived by her twin sons, Roger Briggs (Marilyn) and Jeffery Briggs (Jody); three grandchildren, Adam, Jeffery, and Danny; one great-grandchild, Marshall; her Pittsburgh family: brother, Jack "Del" DelSignore, sisters, Theresa Gilfoyle and Josephine "Jo" Monda; and many nieces and nephews. Her beloved husband, Philip, of Glenview, precedes her in death. Carm was born on April 15, 1926, in Pittsburgh, PA. She met Phil while modeling in Pittsburgh and they married when she was 23, and moved to Glenview, Illinois where she had the twins. She was a stay-at-home mom until her boys were in high school and then excelled at retail sales at Sears. Later, she and Phil acquired the Glenview Inn in Glenview, IL and enjoyed a flourishing business for many years. Carm loved people, gardening, fashion, and animals; but most of all, her family. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home at 320 West Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Carm's honor to the ASPCA at aspca.org. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019