GRAYSLAKE - Carmen Cerrone, age 85. Beloved husband of Theresa "Dolly" nee Marcelli. Loving father of Dina (Bob) Krueger, Jay Cerrone and the late Carmen (Mary) Cerrone. Dear grandfather of Fr. Bobby Krueger, Steven (Kelly) Krueger, John Cerrone, Rachel Cerrone, Anna (Brian) Vogt and Jimmy Cerrone. Great-grandfather of Brody, Wyatt and Adaline. Cherished brother of Lorene (Roy) Surges, Margo (Larry) Davis and the late Lois Cerrone. Uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation 10:00 am Friday followed by an 11:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL. Inurnment private St. Mary Cemetery, Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at will be greatly appreciated. Funeral information, 847-537-6600 or www.funerals.pro.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019