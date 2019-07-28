|
SCHAUMBURG - Carmen Nieves, nee Rodriguez, age 65. Beloved wife of the late Jorge Luis Nieves. Devoted mother of Jorge (Salina) Nieves and Jose (Renata Rocha) Nieves. Loving grandmother of Jaslyn and Jordan. Caring sister of Lourdes Rodriguez and Leonardo Rodriguez. Dear aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Carmen was born November 26, 1953 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to the late Jose and Ana Celia Rodriguez. Carmen had a hardworking spirit and stayed strong continually fighting through various illnesses. She will be greatly missed by her family. Visitation Tuesday 3 PM until the time of service at 7 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019