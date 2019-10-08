|
|
GRAYSLAKE - Carol A. Dobbs, age 77, passed away unexpectedly October 5, 2019. She was born July 2, 1942. Beloved partner of Jim Gord. Loving mother of Jennifer McLysaght, Don (Lynn) Dobbs, and Liz (Matt) McCarel. Cherished grandmother Caitlin and Kelly McLysaght, Ryan and Kara Dobbs. Dear sister of Barb (the late Jim) Welch and the late Maryann Lamberton. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Thursday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M., at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2019