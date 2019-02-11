Carol A. Scully of Minooka (formerly of Apple Canyon), 78, passed away Friday evening, February 8th at Morris hospital in Morris, Il, losing her battle with degenerative lung disease. Carol was born March 16, 1941, raised in Niles, IL and graduated from Niles Township HS. She and her family moved to Palatine, Il in 1964 where she lived for 40 years raising her four children. Since that time, during her retirement, Carol resided in Elgin, Lake-in-the-Hills, Apple Canyon and Minooka. Carol was married to Don Scully for 53 years (who passed in 2012) and is survived by her four children: Ronnie (Sarah), Michael, Randy and Michelle, three grandchildren: Rachel, Ryann and Kyle, brother Bill (Pat) and sister Wendy (Glenn). Carol will be remembered most for her negotiation skills at the flea markets, ability to win hundreds of dollars at the penny slots, the BEST lasagna the world has ever tasted, her love for Portillo's, indulgences like Coke, pizza and potato chips and time spent with her dogs Bingo and Bingo. A family memorial lunch will be coordinated later in the year. Condolences can be expressed at www.dailyherald.com/obits. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary