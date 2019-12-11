|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Carol Andersen, 85, born on December 3, 1934, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019, at Northwest Community Hospital surrounded by her family. Carol was the beloved wife of James for 66 years. Devoted mother of Donald (Lin) Andersen, Donna (Sid) Smith, Laura (Charles) Burton, Tom (Tom Illari) Andersen, and Tim Andersen. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Sarah, Michelle, Ryan, Amanda, Kristina, Jennifer, Emily, and Rachel. Cherished great-grandmother of Jack, Lily, Summer, Kayla, Holden, William, and Quinn. Dear sister of Dawn Nylin. She was preceded in death by her parents Marion and Mildred Hite and sister Janice Hawley. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Wayside, 434 West Park Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019