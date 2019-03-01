|
BATAVIA - Carol Ann Frye, 62, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, February 25, 2019 in Batavia, IL. Carol was born on September 11, 1956 in Ft. Campbell, KY, the daughter of Eugene and Myrtle (nee Hill) Judd. She was united in marriage to Larry Frye on June 9, 1990 in Batavia, IL. Carol is survived by her husband, Larry Frye; her daughter, Suzanna (Gerald) Mravik, her sons, Lane (Theresa) Frye and Jonathan Frye; daughter-in-law, Amanda Ingo; eight grandchildren; three siblings, Bruce (Carol) Judd, Sarah Jeanette (Jon) Herman and Cathy (Bob) Grabinger; sister-in-law, Karen Judd; many nieces and nephews and family pets. She was preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Myrtle Judd; her stepfather, Johann Theilen; her first husband, Barry Barker; and her brother, Tom Judd. Visitation will be held from 1:30 P.M. until 3:30 P.M. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Batavia Covenant Church, 1314 Main St., Batavia, IL 60510. Funeral Service will follow visitation at 3:30 P.M. also at Batavia Covenant Church. Interment will be private. For additional information, please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019