Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL HOOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL ANN HOOPER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL ANN HOOPER Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Carol Ann Hooper, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Winchester House in Libertyville, IL. She was born October 4, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Charles and Elizabeth Schmidt. Carol enjoyed Mahjong, knitting, cross-stitch, and playing with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Carol is survived by her daughters Linda Coleman, and Donna (Cal) Gaunt, her grandchildren Matthew (Brittany) Coleman, Steven (Ashley) Garbacz, and David Garbacz, and her great-grandchildren Nora Coleman and Luke Garbacz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fred Hooper, her daughter Diane Garbacz, and her siblings Charles Schmidt, Betty Morris, Robert Schmidt, and Charlotte Akin. All services were held privately and entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kamins Farm 23377 W. Chardon Road,Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -