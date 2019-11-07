|
|
GRAYSLAKE - Carol Ann Hooper, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Winchester House in Libertyville, IL. She was born October 4, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Charles and Elizabeth Schmidt. Carol enjoyed Mahjong, knitting, cross-stitch, and playing with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Carol is survived by her daughters Linda Coleman, and Donna (Cal) Gaunt, her grandchildren Matthew (Brittany) Coleman, Steven (Ashley) Garbacz, and David Garbacz, and her great-grandchildren Nora Coleman and Luke Garbacz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fred Hooper, her daughter Diane Garbacz, and her siblings Charles Schmidt, Betty Morris, Robert Schmidt, and Charlotte Akin. All services were held privately and entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kamins Farm 23377 W. Chardon Road,Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019