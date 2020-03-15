|
Carol Ann Hopp, nee Drenk, of Mt. Prospect passed away on March 13, 2020 after a short illness. Carol Ann is the first born child of Ardell C. and Bets Drenk. Her loving and patient husband of 57 years, Richard L. Hopp preceded her in death by 4 years. She is survived by her children Melissa Hopp (Jody Bauer) and Christopher Dell Hopp as well as her brothers Gary Drenk and Richard (Mary) Drenk. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends too numerous to name, all of whom cherish her memory. Carol Ann was born on November 23, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA. She lived in Douglaston Long Island, NY, Des Plaines, Libertyville and Mt Prospect, IL. She graduated from Maine East High School and attended the University of Illinois. She led an active life as a mother, homemaker, nurse, and office manager. For several years, she volunteered on the board for her condominium association. She was an avid shopper, always enjoying the thrill of a bargain. She loved to drive, went on many impromptu day trips, and traveled both domestically and aboard. Carol Ann was very generous with her time and specially purchased gifts. A voracious newspaper and magazine reader, she often shared important news items, recipes and tidbits with her family and friends. As illness and circumstances limited her daily gallivanting, Carol Ann enjoyed talking with her family, especially her cousin Joan Grothman, her neighbors and friends as well as many special caregivers. Visitation Monday, March 16th, 5:00 P.M until time of Funeral Service 7:30 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W Central Road, at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dick and Carol Ann Hopp Memorial Scholarship administered by the Community College of Baltimore County Foundation, 7200 Sollers Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21222. For information, call 847-255-7800 or visit www.friedrichsfh.com .
