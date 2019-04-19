Daily Herald Obituaries
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church
CAROL ANN INFANTE


CAROL ANN INFANTE Obituary
PALATINE - Carol Ann Infante (nee Cresta), age 75, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Chuck." Loving mother of Michael (Tracy), Steven and Linda (John) Chiappetta. Devoted Nana of Lauren, Matthew, Jacob, Joey, the late Emilee Ann and StepNana of Nicholas, Christopher and Joseph. Dear sister of Linda Crabtree and the late Mary Louise Novy. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, April 22, 3-9 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Highway (two blocks south of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. prayers from funeral home, to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the ., www.donations.diabetes.org, are appreciated. Info, http://www.ryan-parke.com or 847-823-1171.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
