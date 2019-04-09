MOUNT PROSPECT - Carol Ann Keane, 87, passed April 4th, 2019, weeks after her husband Don passed. She leaves her two sons - Mark, and his wife Linda, and four grandchildren John, Ariel, Briana and James - Paul, and his wife Patty, and five grandchildren, Alexandra, Grace, Michael, Camille, and Ingrid, and many friends. Carol now joins Don in eternal glory. Born and raised in the Calumet City area, the son of John and Rose, and brother to Joan and Johnny, Carol lived her entire life in the Chicago area. After graduating from High School in 1948, Carol enrolled in Beloit College in WI and as a Tri Delt, met her future husband, Don Keane, of Sigma Chi. They were married in 1953. Carol had a passion for family, her own family in the suburb, her parents and siblings, and friends who were treated like family. Once the three boys were all in school, she worked as a secretary for St. Cecilia's Parish in Mount Prospect. From her high school days on stage, to being the sweetheart of Sigma Chi, to being known as Christmas Carol, she was the life of any party. A funeral/memorial service for the loving couple will be held Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 10am at St. Raymond Catholic Church in Mount Prospect, IL. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary