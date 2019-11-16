Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
180 South York Road
Bensenville, IL 60106
(630) 766-3232
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
180 South York Road
Bensenville, IL 60106
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexis Church,
400 West Wood Ave.
Bensenville, IL
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
Maryhill Catholic Cemetery
8600 N. Milwaukee Ave
Niles, IL
View Map
CAROL ANN KUHN


1940 - 2019
CAROL ANN KUHN Obituary
Carol Ann Kuhn, 79, loving mother of five, passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2019 at Bella Terra Nursing Home. Born on August 1st, 1940, in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late William Lewis and Loretta Spalding. Mrs. Kuhn attended Holy Family High School, where she graduated with honors. Soon after graduating she married and had five children. She later worked for Commonwealth Edison for over 20 years. Carol was a devout Catholic and cherished her religion. Carol was kindhearted and loved to sing with her church choir. She is survived by her son, Ralph and his wife, Donna of Orlando, FL; 4 daughters, Michelle and Ted Gallaher of Arlington Heights, IL, Laurie and Scott Heinrich of St. Charles, IL, Margaret and John Frey of Bensenville, IL, and Jennifer and Bob Green of Rolling Meadows, IL. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Michael, Ainsley, Joshua, Emily, and Isabela of Orlando, FL; Aaron of Portland, OR, Ryan of Arlington Heights, IL, Brandon and Dylan of St. Charles, IL. In addition, she is survived by her sister Maryann of Port Charlotte, FL. Her visitation will be on Sunday, November 17th, from 1:00-6:00p.m. at Geils Funeral Home, 180 South York Road, Bensenville, IL. A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 18th, at 10:00a.m. in St. Alexis Church, 400 West Wood Ave., Bensenville, IL. Interment will follow in Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, 8600 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL. In loving memory of her battle with Alzheimer's disease, donations in her name may be made to Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., #800, Chicago, IL 60631.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
