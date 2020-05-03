|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Carol Ann Kurbyun, 83, died April 24, 2020 after a brief illness. Carol was born May 26, 1936 in Chicago, IL to the late Art and Margaret Kleeman and was sister to the late Art and Jerry. She married Albert Kurbyun in 1957 and was a loving mother to her two sons Steve (Carol) and Scott (Angel). Carol is a grandmother to Jill Brown (Mike), Eric Kurbyun (Emma Cremin), Samantha Kridner (Andrew) and Alex Kurbyun and is a great-grandmother to Liam and AJ Brown. Carol brightened the lives of all she met. She worked for over 20 years at "Hair Jazzers" salon with her "extended" family and became such an important part of many lives. She showed her love in the kitchen where she was always happiest. Carol loved to be surrounded by family and friends. You'd always leave her home with a smile, a hug, a wave, and a plate of leftovers. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will be carried on by all who were blessed to call her a friend, a mom, a grandmother or a great-grandmother. Due to current social conditions, no service will be held. A celebration of her life will be announced in the future when conditions allow. Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020