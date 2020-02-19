Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
8:00 PM
CAROL ANN KUSKOWSKI


1934 - 2020
CAROL ANN KUSKOWSKI Obituary
TOWER LAKES - Carol Ann Kuskowski passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born on November 30, 1934 on Long Island, NY to the late Edwin and Madeline Carbery. On December 28, 1957, Carol married Len in Farmingdale, Long Island, N.Y; they celebrated 48 years of marriage until his passing in 2006. Carol will be deeply missed by her five children, Barbara (Bill) Cordts of East Northport, N.Y., Janet (David) Blake of Tower Lakes, Leonard J. Jr. (Anne) Kuskowski of Chesapeake, VA, Mary (Tony) Magro of Tower Lakes and John Kuskowski of Deer Park, N.Y.; 13 grandchildren, Billy (Stef), Brian (Jamie), James and Tommy Cordts, Jacqueline, Steven and Alexander Blake, Caroline, Olivia, and Leo Kuskowski, and A.J., Julie and Gina Magro; 4 great-grandchildren, Logan and Brody, Blake and Taylor; her brother, Bill Carbery; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edwin (Lois) Carbery, Joan (George) Dery, and Eileen Carbery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 3 PM until 9 PM with a service starting at 8 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL 60010. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
