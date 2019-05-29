|
|
HUNTLEY - Carol Ann Lewis (nee Kuczek), 65, of Huntley, died May 20, 2019. She was born December 20, 1953 in Evanston to the late Frank and Hedwig Kuczek. Carol was the mother of William IV (Melinda) and Sally Lewis; grandmother of William Lewis V and sister of Paul (Laura) Kuczek. Visitation Saturday June 1st from 9 am until time of prayers 11 am at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows and then processing to St Colette Church for 11:30 am mass. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019