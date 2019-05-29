Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St Colette Church
More Obituaries for CAROL LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL ANN LEWIS

CAROL ANN LEWIS

CAROL ANN LEWIS Obituary
HUNTLEY - Carol Ann Lewis (nee Kuczek), 65, of Huntley, died May 20, 2019. She was born December 20, 1953 in Evanston to the late Frank and Hedwig Kuczek. Carol was the mother of William IV (Melinda) and Sally Lewis; grandmother of William Lewis V and sister of Paul (Laura) Kuczek. Visitation Saturday June 1st from 9 am until time of prayers 11 am at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows and then processing to St Colette Church for 11:30 am mass. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
