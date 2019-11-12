|
ROUND LAKE BEACH - Carol Ann Miller, age 67, died suddenly on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine - McHenry Hospital in McHenry. She was born October 1, 1952 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Carlton and Caroline (Routhieaux) Francois. On June 30, 1973, she married Thomas J. Miller in Green Bay. Raised in Green Bay, Carol was a resident of the Round Lake area for the past 42 years. She was employed at Jewel Foods in Fox Lake as a produce clerk, and previously worked at Dominick's and Omni in Round Lake Beach. Carol deeply loved her family and was a terrific mother. She enjoyed bowling and playing softball, and loved to show her competitive side playing golf with her husband. Carol was an avid, lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, and will be remembered for her fabulous lasagna. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Tom; two children, Michelle (Eric) Sumwalt and Thomas J. Miller Jr.; five grandchildren, Ethan Skalka, Zane, Ashton and Eli Sumwalt; and Matthew Miller; three brothers, Jim Francois, John (Nancy) Francois and Roger (Lynn) Francois; and three sisters-in-law, June Francois, Anna May Schadeck and Tricia Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Skalka (Nov. 7, 1999); her brother, Carlton Francois Jr.; brother-in-law, Joe Miller and sister-in-law, Mary Lou (the late Richard) Newquist. Visitation will be from 3:30 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Court, Round Lake, IL 60073. The funeral service will be at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. For those wishing to send a memorial tribute in Carol's honor, her family suggests a memorial to Carol's favorite charitable organization, the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/. For information, please call the funeral home at 817-546-3300, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share their memories of Carol with her family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2019