|
|
Carol Anne DuFault, passed away April 27, 2020, peacefully at home in McCormick, SC. She was 74. She is survived by her children, Shaun A. (Vicki) DuFault, Rachel J. (Robert J. Roche) DuFault, Kimberly S. (Rob) Warren and Benjamin A. (Rachel) DuFault; and thirteen grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Paul Edward Lynch and Elba Lea Garrish. Her sibling is John (Barbara) Lynch; and her niece is Dawn (Wally) Depcik. She also had many cousins. Carol's life was rich in her love for her faith, family, and friends. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, aunt, and friend, she always made time to share her faith and life with others. She lived out her faith in never turning down an opportunity to share the Gospel and her other talents with her community and churches she attended. And, she turned her teaching degree from Western Michigan University into a lifelong passion of nurturing and caring for her family, friends, and others in her community. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Lutheran Church By The Lake in McCormick, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse, Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and . Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton, SC, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Carol Anne DuFault.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020